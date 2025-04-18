Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after buying an additional 964,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $242.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

