China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:CPHI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Get China Pharma alerts:

About China Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.