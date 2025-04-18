Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $23,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.59.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

