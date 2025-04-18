CIBC Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$46.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUG. Cormark raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.20.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

LUG stock opened at C$58.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.14 and a 1 year high of C$58.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total transaction of C$237,321.50. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.40, for a total value of C$587,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,150 shares of company stock worth $5,499,984. Insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

