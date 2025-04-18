Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) were down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 117,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,261,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

COGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

