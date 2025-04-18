Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.95.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $175.03 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day moving average is $241.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total transaction of $6,774,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $142,540.74. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.15. This represents a 70.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,805 shares of company stock valued at $41,907,752. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $372,450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,888,000 after buying an additional 417,036 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $101,431,000 after buying an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

