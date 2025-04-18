Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,092,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,481,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,039,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,952,000 after purchasing an additional 492,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6,085.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.16.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

