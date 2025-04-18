Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 100,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.3 %

FIX stock opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.