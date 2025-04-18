Commerce Bank Has $41.19 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,892 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $41,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.95.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total value of $4,447,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,021,265.74. This trade represents a 28.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. The trade was a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.4 %

RCL opened at $192.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.83 and a 200-day moving average of $225.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $127.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

