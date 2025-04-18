Commerce Bank Has $44.47 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $44,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 72.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 41,245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

