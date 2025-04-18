Commerce Bank Has $67.29 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $67,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,561.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Booking by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in Booking by 404.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,278.66.

Booking stock opened at $4,573.31 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,695.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,771.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

