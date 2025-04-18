Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $258.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.76 and its 200 day moving average is $288.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

