Commerce Bank Sells 12,660 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $138,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.14 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.