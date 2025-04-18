Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 6,305 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after buying an additional 1,777,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 175,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

