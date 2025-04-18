Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,622 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

