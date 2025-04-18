Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $177.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.15.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
