Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $177.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.