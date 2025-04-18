Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,923 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

