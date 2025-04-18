Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

NYSE:ED opened at $111.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Edison stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

