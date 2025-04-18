Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.95 Million in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 195,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Newell Brands makes up approximately 0.7% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

