Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 84.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,929,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,238,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,394,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Mattel by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,094,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,865 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

