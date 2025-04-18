Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 20,954 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 992,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,954 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up about 9.8% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $28,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,022,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after purchasing an additional 483,052 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39). Ternium had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently -1,285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

