Contrasting Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) & GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GRI Bio and Medicure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRI Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Medicure 0 0 0 0 0.00

GRI Bio presently has a consensus price target of $115.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7,549.01%. Given GRI Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GRI Bio is more favorable than Medicure.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRI Bio N/A N/A -$13.04 million ($11.56) -0.13 Medicure $16.07 million 0.35 -$680,000.00 ($0.14) -3.86

This table compares GRI Bio and Medicure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than GRI Bio. Medicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRI Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GRI Bio and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRI Bio N/A -289.05% -165.01% Medicure -9.62% -10.12% -7.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of GRI Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of GRI Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GRI Bio has a beta of -1.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medicure beats GRI Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRI Bio

(Get Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development. The company also develops ADAIR and ADMIR for treatment of attention -deficit/hyperactivity disorder. GRI Bio, Inc. was formerly known as Glycoregimmune, Inc. GRI Bio, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Medicure

(Get Free Report)

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail and mail order pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.