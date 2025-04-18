Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan Sells 5,003 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven D. Cohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97.

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.68 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,962,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

