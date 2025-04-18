Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan Sells 5,003 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steven D. Cohan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 14th, Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97.
Copart Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.68 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,962,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
