Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at UBS Group

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.