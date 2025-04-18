Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires Shares of 88,617 Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 88,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tanger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at $22,239,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Tanger
In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Tanger
Tanger Trading Up 1.4 %
Tanger stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Tanger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.48%.
Tanger Profile
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tanger
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.