Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires Shares of 88,617 Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 88,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tanger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at $22,239,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Insider Activity at Tanger

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tanger

Tanger Trading Up 1.4 %

Tanger stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.48%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.