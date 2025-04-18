Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 30,641 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions accounts for about 2.7% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $48,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP now owns 422,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.74. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

