Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,605,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,732,000 after acquiring an additional 232,977 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in CRH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CRH by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

