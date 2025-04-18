Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $25.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,531 shares during the quarter. Fulton Financial accounts for 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

