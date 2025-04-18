Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

NYSE:RGA opened at $184.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

