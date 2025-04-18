Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,251.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.06 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.04.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

