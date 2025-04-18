Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 274,582 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 2.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $36,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ciena by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Ciena Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $577,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,149 shares in the company, valued at $34,974,964.14. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,131,013.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,299,980. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

