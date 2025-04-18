Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Raises Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 878,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $32,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in NiSource by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

