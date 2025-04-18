Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,132 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cadence Bank by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 754,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after buying an additional 313,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

