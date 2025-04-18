Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 511,060 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,060 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTA. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,810.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 159,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 150,688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intapp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $6,693,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,809,207.50. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,287,014.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,258,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,947,786.08. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,088,761 in the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intapp Stock Up 0.5 %

INTA stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.61 and a beta of 0.82. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

