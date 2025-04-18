Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Creative Medical Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

CELZ stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.00. Creative Medical Technology has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.