CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.