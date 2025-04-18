CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 923 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 15,406.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,652,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,216.6% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 880,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,211,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,488,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.