CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $727,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,295.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,516,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 321,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 314,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $83,513,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

AIQ opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $42.78.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

