CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.88.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $338.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

