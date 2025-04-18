CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 224 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

