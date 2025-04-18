CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,317,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.94. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

