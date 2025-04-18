CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%.
CSX Stock Up 1.1 %
CSX stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSX stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
