CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

