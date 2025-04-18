Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $4.78. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 25,526 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

