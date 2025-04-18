Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.61. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Davide Campari-Milano

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.