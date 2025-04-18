Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Acquired by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dayforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Dayforce by 14,800.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dayforce by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dayforce by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAY. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $54.16 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Research analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

