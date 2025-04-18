Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 138,033 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 711,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 102,769 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.