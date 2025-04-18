Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $236.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

