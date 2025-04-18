Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 146,432 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,432 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 152,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,980 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 977,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,979.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

