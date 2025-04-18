Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 297 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after buying an additional 384,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $885,886,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,379,000 after purchasing an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

NYSE EMR opened at $99.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

